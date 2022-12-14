Diddy, PartyNextDoor Drop Surprise Single ‘Sex In The Porsche’ 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Diddy delivered his second official single on his Love Records imprint, ‘Sex In The Porsche,’ a collaboration with PartyNextDoor.

On Tuesday (Dec. 13), the New York mogul teased the track on social media, revealing the song would be out at midnight on Wednesday. Diddy co-wrote the smooth R&B tune and co-produced it alongside Nyan. Listen to it below.

“Sex in the Porsche” follows “Gotta Move On,” released in June, featuring Bryson Tiller, Diddy’s first official release on his new Love Records imprint.

As reported by AllHipHop.Com, Diddy launched the label in partnership with Motown Records back in May.

“Music has always been my first love; LOVE RECORDS is about getting back to the love and making the best music of my life,” Diddy explained at the time. “For the label, I’m focused on creating timeless R&B music with the next generation of artists and producers. Motown is the perfect partner for my album and I’m excited to add to its legacy.”

While Diddy hasn’t released an album since 2006’s Press Play, he is however reportedly working on a follow-up. His fifth studio album is in the works and is expected next year. The rapper is said to be acting as executive producer, curator, and A&R for the upcoming project.

Love Records is dedicated to releasing nothing but R&B projects, so fans can expect some quality slow jams incoming.

Meanwhile, to coincide with the announcement of Love Records, Diddy revealed singer/songwriter Jozzy as the company’s first signed act. The Memphis crooner debuted her single “Replay” at the Billboard Music Awards in May.

