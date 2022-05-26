N.O.R.E. Calls Out Rappers For Doing Interviews With Non-Hip Hop Media

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “Superthug” performer takes issue with stars speaking with Ellen DeGeneres and David Letterman.

Drink Champs co-host N.O.R.E. had something to say about his Hip Hop peers choosing to give interviews to non-Hip Hop outlets. The Miami-based emcee-turned-podcaster went on a mini-Twitter rant about media access.

“I have been the best to this culture I have always put Hip Hop first and I see [you] guys go to Ellen and [David Letterman] and [Zane Lowe] and treat them [with] more respect [than] the culture but [you] say [you] want Black excellence,” tweeted N.O.R.E. on Wednesday night.

The 44-year-old Queens, New York native added, “Imma be honest even going to [Oprah Winfrey] or [Gayle King] is trash at this point!!! We control our culture why go outside of it!!!”

One half of the Capone-N-Noreaga duo also posted, “David Letterman is my favorite but man why go there or Ellen before [Million Dollaz Worth of Game] or [The Joe Budden Podcast] or [Drink Champs] or even Twitter s###!!!”

Last week, Netflix premiered the latest season of the My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. The long-form interview series featured conversations with “WAP” hitmaker Cardi B and Oscar-winning actor Will Smith.

Additionally, multi-millionaire Hip Hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs recently appeared on The Ellen Show. Apple Music 1’s presenter Zane Lowe regularly questions entertainers like Lil Nas X, Big Boi, Earl Sweatshirt, Questlove, and Jack Harlow.

N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs airs on Diddy’s Revolt network. So far in 2022, the popular podcast ran interviews with Havoc, Styles P, The Game, 2 Chainz, Remy Ma, Snoop Dogg, Pusha T, A$AP Rocky, Tank, and others.

Recent episodes of Million Dollaz Worth of Game included sit-downs with Yo Gotti, 2 Chainz, Pusha T, Kodak Black, YG, Lil Durk, Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, and Yung Bleu. The Patreon version of The Joe Budden Podcast has behind-a-paywall discussions with Fredo Bang, Lady London, Ransom, and more.