N.O.R.E. accused a Houston restaurant staffer of endangering his life and calling the police over a bottle of wine in what he described as a racist encounter.

On Wednesday (May 7), rapper and media personality N.O.R.E. took to Instagram to recount a disturbing incident he said unfolded while dining with friends in Houston.

According to the Drink Champs host, a restaurant employee called the police on him without warning, allegedly after he ordered an extra bottle of wine.

“I didn’t believe the Karen thing actually exists,” N.O.R.E. said in the video. “Until I was given ‘The Karen treatment.'”

He described the moment the employee approached his table.

“She came up to us, and we were quiet, we were cool, we were calm,” he explained. “And she called the police on us.”

N.O.R.E. was blindsided by the call, claiming they were already in the process of paying their bill.

“I had no idea why she called the cops,” he said, highlighting police brutality concerns.

In the caption of his video, N.O.R.E. didn’t hold back.

“This Woman tried to get me Killed for ordering an extra bottle of wine,” he began. “Whenever a white woman calls the police on a black man their intentions is to get a black man killed.!!!!!!!!!!”

He went on to say he felt “inhumane” and “violated as a human” by the experience.

N.O.R.E. Claims Karen Received Multiple Complaints Alleging Racism

After leaving the restaurant, N.O.R.E. said he looked into the staff member’s history and found what he described as a pattern of complaints alleging racism.

“After doing my investigation I noticed a lot of people are complaining about her!” he added. “She’s not just racist to black people she’s racist to Latino’s Russians Jews anybody who is not pure bred white.”

He also claimed that as he exited the restaurant, he witnessed the same employee turning away three Black men at the door. “Let’s BoyCott!!!!!!!!! Shame on You!!!!!!!!” he wrote.