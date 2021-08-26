“Nah He Tweakin” Spam Bots Take Over Instagram Thanks To Lil Nas X

A brand new trend is taking over social media platforms Twitter and Instagram – the comment “nah he tweakin.” And everyone can thank Lil Nas X for the viral nuisance!!

A new trend has taken over Instagram, thanks to hundreds of bots that are spamming the popular social media platform.

Almost everyone is familiar with IG’s spammy comment sections, which consistently feature bots casting spells, offering get-rich schemes, and other meaningless comments.

But a new trend has taken over the platform and spread like wildfire in the past few hours – bots commenting with the words “nah he tweakin.”

Celebrities ranging from Kanye West and 50 Cent X to Kylie Jenner and Cardi B are seeing their comment sections under their photos and videos getting spammed with those three words.

The trend actually started with Lil Nas X.

Earlier today on Twitter, the rapper questioned the lack of outrage over pro skateboarder Tony Hawk’s new “Bloodboard,” which is splattered with his blood.

Yes, there is actually @tonyhawk’s real blood in these skateboards. And yes, we sterilized it first. Own your very own piece of the Birdman today. But act fast! There are only 100 of them. https://t.co/UlxFy0HLB1 pic.twitter.com/TFDtvMPt7G — Liquid Death Mountain Water (@LiquidDeath) August 24, 2021

Lil Nas X was upset, after comparing his controversial “Satan Sneakers” to the legendary skateboarder’s latest product.

Lil Nas implied that the outrage over his Satan sneakers was simply because he was a gay black man.

“now that tony hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? and maybe u were mad for some other reason?,” Lil Nas X said.

now that tony hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? and maybe u were mad for some other reason? — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) August 25, 2021

Some users pointed to the fact that Lil Nas X’s sneakers with MSCHF were not an unauthorized collaboration with Nike, while others claimed he offended Christians by placing a pentagon, and the number 666 on his sneaks.

After the @Rap social media account on Instagram re-posted his original tweet, a Lil Nas X replied with the words “nah he tweakin.”

For some reason, an army of bots instantly began reposting the words on Instagram and flooding hundreds of verified accounts with the three words, which are now entering into the pantheon of Internet folklore.

And now, normal users appear to be spamming the platform with the words “nah he tweakin” as well.

Instagram could have a serious problem on the spammy platform, now that the trend has gone viral.

And to make matters worse, according to Input, there are already about 150 million accounts on Instagram that are fake. It appears IG is limiting the comments on most accounts as they grapple with bots posting Lil Nas X’s infamous quote, “nah he tweakin.”

Take a look: