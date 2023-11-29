Nardo Wick Case: Police Seek Public’s Help To Identify Fan’s Attackers

Two members of Nardo Wick’s entourage knocked out a fan who approached the rapper for a photo after a show in Tampa.

Police released photos of the two men suspected of brutally attacking a Nardo Wick fan outside of a club in Tampa. The Tampa Police Department initially shared a photo of someone not involved in the incident and corrected its error thanks to tips. Tipsters helped police identify another suspect, who was pictured in an update issued on Wednesday (November 29).

“Detectives are interested in speaking to anyone who witnessed the incident or may have information that would assist in identifying the suspects,” police wrote on Facebook. “Anyone with information that could assist is asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, Inc. at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or via TIP411.”

Two members of Nardo Wick’s entourage beat up a fan who ran up to the rapper after his performance at Club Skye in Tampa. One man sucker-punched the victim before a second attacker threw several shots at the fan’s head. The victim was knocked out and collapsed on the concrete. Footage showed Nardo Wick trying to intervene, but the damage was already done.

The victim was identified as George Obregon Jr. Police said he was taken to a local hospital, where he was in critical but stable condition. Nardo Wick released a statement after footage of the incident surfaced online.

“I don’t condone what happened to my fan George after my show in any type of way,” Nardo Wick wrote on Instagram. “I expressed to him and his mama how sorry and concerned I was that it happened to him multiple times before anything was ever posted on the internet. I sent his mama my number instantly the night it happened. I was even gone make a post to try to find out who he was before his mama text me. I can’t control another grown [man’s] actions. I ain’t know that was gone happen, and I was mad when it happened. I tried to stop it as u can see in the video, and if somebody got the longer video you can see how mad I was. I love and appreciate all my fans and don’t condone what happened at all dat s### ain’t gangsta or cool in no type of way.”

Obregon’s mother said her son suffered a concussion and brain bleeding. Nardo Wick’s manager claimed the attackers were not his security or “directly connected” to the RCA Records artist.