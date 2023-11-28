Nardo Wick Fan Gets Brutally KO’d By Rapper’s Crew; Victim In Critical Condition

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Video of the incident showed two men punching a fan in the head after he ran up to Nardo Wick outside of a venue in Tampa.

Nardo Wick’s entourage reportedly beat up a fan who approached the rapper while he was leaving Club Skye in Tampa, Florida. Video showed two men punching the victim, who was taken to a local hospital after he got knocked out and collapsed on the concrete.

According to TMZ, Tampa Police said the victim was in critical but stable condition. The fan reportedly suffered a concussion. Police asked the public for help in identifying the 20-year-old man’s attackers.

Nardo Wick performed at Club Skye in Tampa on Sunday night (November 26). The victim attended the show and allegedly tried to get a photo with the RCA Records artist outside of the venue around 1:15 a.m. local time.

The fan ran up to Nardo Wick but was blocked by members of his crew. Someone in a hoodie blindsided the victim with a punch to the head, which left the fan leaning against a wall. A second attacker threw a barrage of punches, landing headshots that sent the fan to the ground.

Nardo Wick tried to intervene, but he was too late. The fan’s head already smacked the ground by the time he attempted to restrain the second attacker.

Watch footage of the incident below.