Nardo Wick Issues Statement After Backlash Over Remarks About Robbing People

Nardo Wick was accused of being a bad influence after admitting he used to rob people before turning his life around.

Nardo Wick responded to the criticism and released a statement after he said robbing people made him more money than being employed.

During an appearance on the “Big Facts Podcast,” Nardo Wick spoke about life before he signed his record deal. He revealed he made thousands of dollars robbing people and lacked an incentive to get a job.

“I would just look at it like, I would go rob a n***a and get this much, why would I go to work for a week?” Nardo said. “But you got to think, for real. If I go do this to somebody and get $7,000, $5,000 […] why I’m finna go to work for two weeks and make $500? Hell no.”

Nardo Wick said he never got a job cuz why get a job when u can just rob a N#### pic.twitter.com/d59rX9Np5P — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 30, 2021

Nardo Wick Responds

After being on the receiving end of some backlash and accusations of glorifying crime, Nardo took to Instagram to clarify his remarks.

“Im not tryna influence nobody to go rob nobody, they asked a question about MY PAST and I answered it,” Nardo wrote. “That’s what I was doing when I was 15-16 years old, A product of my environment. My mama had just came home from prison and it was a hard time for us and we ain’t have nothing. I would never tell or try to convince a young black man or anyone period to crash out!”

“I changed my life and started taking rapping serious because I knew that I wouldn’t make it if I kept doing what I was doin,” he added. “There is nothing wrong with a job, robbing ain’t cool at all and I ain’t try to make it seem cool I was speaking on past events.” He said he was “young and dumb” but has now “changed for the better.”