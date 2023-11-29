Nardo Wick Posts A Video Message About His Entourage Attacking A Fan

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The “Who Want Smoke?” hitmaker says he doesn’t care about a lawsuit.

This week, Nardo Wick found himself in news headlines following a violent incident involving his crew. Wick’s associates were filmed attacking a fan named George Obregon Jr., 20, in Tampa.

Nardo Wick traveled to the Florida city for a performance at Club Skye. Video footage showed two men repeatedly punching Obregon outside the venue after he apparently tried to take a picture of the rapper.

The Tampa Police Department claimed the victim was in critical, but stable condition. George Obregon’s mother, Michelle Obregon, used a Facebook post to demand justice for her son. She also spoke to the media.

Nardo Wick released a statement about the situation on his Instagram page. The “Who Want Smoke?” performer apologized to the Obregon family and expressed anger over the ordeal.

In addition, Wick took to his Instagram Story to further address the attack. The 21-year-old Jacksonville, Florida native spoke directly to the camera. He denied worrying about a potential lawsuit.

“It ain’t about trying to stop nothing from happening ’cause I don’t want to get sued. It ain’t none of that,” Nardo Wick stated. “I genuinely care about the fan. That’s all I’m worrying about right now.”

He also added, “I don’t give a damn about what everybody’s talking about. Talking about, ‘sue, sue, sue.’ I don’t care about that. They gonna do what they gotta do. Right now I’m worried about the fan.”