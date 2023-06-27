Nas Back In The Studio After “Creative Growth Spurt”    

Despite releasing three full-length albums in three years, Nas is showing no signs of slowing down, stating he hasn’t experienced form like this in two decades.
During a candid interview with Vanity Fair published Monday (Jun. 26), Nas reflected on the impact of Hip-Hop ahead of the 50-year anniversary and revealed that much like Hip-Hop, he is in his element right now.
“I’m in one of these creative growth spurts,” the Grammy Award-winning rapper declared. “It’s something that I’m really excited about and it surprises me – but I’m not too, too surprised because I was also waiting for the day that I felt like this again, and I knew it would come.”
He also revealed he’s back in the studio recording with a consistency he hasn’t experienced in 20 years.
“I’m recording now, so we’ll see what happens,” Nas replied when asked if he would recreate a project like his Hit-Boy-assisted King’s Disease trilogy. “I feel really good about that and I don’t wanna stop it once it’s flowing the way it’s flowing. It feels very free and I just wanna see what happens as I stick to it. And I’ve been sticking to it and it’s been my whole life now. Like, if I’m recording, I don’t do anything else really.
According to the NYC legend, “It hasn’t been this way for me for probably 20 years. I think that’s what I think today, maybe tomorrow I think about, well, actually accurately seven years, or since I’ve been really in the studio, but when it comes in my head now, it’s been that long—20 years.”