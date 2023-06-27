Nas Back In The Studio After “Creative Growth Spurt”    

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nas said he’s recording with a consistency he hasn’t experienced in 20 years: “I don’t wanna stop it once it’s flowing the way it’s flowing.”

Despite releasing three full-length albums in three years, Nas is showing no signs of slowing down, stating he hasn’t experienced form like this in two decades.

During a candid interview with Vanity Fair published Monday (Jun. 26), Nas reflected on the impact of Hip-Hop ahead of the 50-year anniversary and revealed that much like Hip-Hop, he is in his element right now.

“I’m in one of these creative growth spurts,” the Grammy Award-winning rapper declared. “It’s something that I’m really excited about and it surprises me – but I’m not too, too surprised because I was also waiting for the day that I felt like this again, and I knew it would come.”

He also revealed he’s back in the studio recording with a consistency he hasn’t experienced in 20 years.

“I’m recording now, so we’ll see what happens,” Nas replied when asked if he would recreate a project like his Hit-Boy-assisted King’s Disease trilogy. “I feel really good about that and I don’t wanna stop it once it’s flowing the way it’s flowing. It feels very free and I just wanna see what happens as I stick to it. And I’ve been sticking to it and it’s been my whole life now. Like, if I’m recording, I don’t do anything else really.

According to the NYC legend, “It hasn’t been this way for me for probably 20 years. I think that’s what I think today, maybe tomorrow I think about, well, actually accurately seven years, or since I’ve been really in the studio, but when it comes in my head now, it’s been that long—20 years.”