Nas Moves Into Horror Genre Terrifying New Movie “Ice Cream Man”

Nas and Eli Roth team up through Mass Appeal to develop horror films and TV, with Nas backing Roth’s “Ice Cream Man.”

Nas just locked in one of Hip-Hop’s most unexpected creative partnerships, teaming up with horror director Eli Roth to develop films and television shows through a major investment deal.

Mass Appeal, Nas’ entertainment company, is putting money into Roth’s production company The Horror Section, and the two are already moving fast with their first project.

Nas and Mass Appeal CEO Peter Bittenbender are coming on board as executive producers for Roth’s upcoming film “Ice Cream Man,” which follows a summer town as it spirals into chaos when an ice cream vendor starts serving kids something far more sinister than frozen treats.

Roth’s been building The Horror Section since March 2025, and this partnership marks a serious expansion of what he’s trying to do in the genre.

According to Variety, Roth said he and Nas connected instantly over their shared love of horror and culture.

“Nas is one of the most influential storytellers and cultural voices of all time,” Roth stated, adding that he’s excited to work with Mass Appeal’s team to bring “Ice Cream Man” to theaters worldwide and create what he called “cultural events in the horror space.”

The Horror Section has already acquired another project, “Stiletto,” a horror feature by director Samuel Gonzalez Jr., so they’re clearly serious about building a slate.

What makes this move interesting is how it positions Nas beyond just music.

Mass Appeal has been on a run lately, especially with the “Legend Has It…” series that celebrated Hip-Hop legends like Slick Rick, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Mobb Deep, Big L, and De La Soul.

Nas and DJ Premier wrapped that up with their collaborative album Light-Years, and now he’s pivoting into film and television production with serious industry players.