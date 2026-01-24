Nas Missed This Thing In 2025 That Could’ve Changed Hip-Hop Forever

2025 was a great year for Hip-Hop. One of the best in a long time, honestly. The culture showed itself in a way that felt expansive, confident and – in a lot of ways – fully realized. We saw veterans and risk-takers, underground purists and mainstream disruptors all operating at once. From Tyler, The Creator to Clipse to Nas, from Raekwon & Ghostface to Freddie Gibbs, Playboi Carti, Cardi B, Gunna, and the ever-shifting underground diaspora. It was like a creative multiverse years in the making.

Even the so-called “Pitchfork rappers” found their way into the conversation, whether we wanted them there or not. Laugh if you find that funny.

But something was missing. And once you see it, you can’t unsee it.

For all the artistry, for all the celebration of legacy and craft, there was a glaring absence of visible mentorship. And when I that, I mean from the OGs who represent Hip-Hop’s most sacred traditions to the young MCs making a way. I am speaking to the elders whose presence once guaranteed cultural continuity.

Hip-Hop has tradition. Those customs are rooted in beats and lyrics and everything else is window dressing. The extra layers help bring in casual fans and expand the audience, but the foundation has always been about craft, storytelling, and skill. For those of us who are simply fans of Hip-Hop 2025 delivered. The music was solid. The art was real. Those following trends and algorithms squawked about charts and missing hit songs.

Nevertheless, a major opportunity was missed in my opinion.

Take Mass Appeal’s “Legend Has It” movement. On paper, it was one of the boldest, most authentic Hip-Hop statements of the year. A celebration of legacy, excellence, and longevity. But here’s what stood out: not a single young, hungry, progressive emcee appeared alongside these legends.

To me, that omission matters.

Imagine if Mass Appeal had introduced a young Nasir Jones-type artist. What if someone steeped in tradition, yet decidedly of the future was trading bars with Nas on a DJ Premier beat. Imagine that same artist popping up across projects by other legendary figures. Imagine it.

It would have been the perfect moment to introduce an artist who could quite possibly have 30 years in the game like Nas. He or she would carry forward the lineage with the blessing of the OGs and the attention of a new generation.

Nas didn’t emerge in a vacuum. He was cosigned, sharpened, and positioned perfectly by the legends of his era. Jay-Z doesn’t exist as we know him without Jaz-O and Big Daddy Kane. EPMD didn’t just succeed, the Long Island rap lords built ecosystems, nurturing entire crews and movements. Crews like the Hit Squad remain a prototype for how Hip-Hop once cultivated its future.

It was not perfect. Nothing in the Golden Era was. But even the model, the concept itself, is largely gone now.

Which brings us to the deeper issue: the growing disconnect between Hip-Hop’s executives and the culture itself. The era of larger-than-life figures like Diddy, Suge Knight, and Russell Simmons, love them or hate them, is over. They’ve been replaced by tech platforms, algorithms, and independent silos that work well in isolation but struggle to translate to the mainstream. And, of course, there are culture vultures.

The streets no longer need translators. At least, that is the vibe I get. The “streets” are digital now. The music is an algorithm-driven, decentralized, dopamine-infused cocktail akin to a drug house with ever narotic in it. Nobody inside the culture can tell the mainstream what’s hot anymore. That power shift is real, and it’s also dangerous. Without trusted cultural stewards, the line between representation and exploitation gets paper thin.

Hip-Hop won’t die. It’s not built like other genres. And if it ever does “die,” it’ll only be to the mainstream. And that wouldn’t be the worst thing artistically speaking. Historically, pure art emerges when there are pure hearts involved. Some people were never here for the culture anyway. They were just here for the money.

That’s a whole other essay.

So let me be clear: this isn’t a diss. It’s actually massive respect. Shout out to Mass Appeal. Shout out to Clipse. Shout out to every artist who dropped meaningful work in 2025 and strengthened their legacy in 2025 (and before). I’m not the critic that critiques from the audience. I’m the guy that feels like he’s from the future, sent to warm about impending doom.

I just hope we sprinkle some of that OG magic on a young prospect or 10.

We can make the business work. We can make the culture work for the creators. We can make sure Hip-Hop never loses its luster while honoring its past.

And yes, who am I to tell these legends what they should do? Fair question. But this is a different world. Young artists today don’t have the same pathways (MTV, radio, BET, hood love), the same infrastructure, or the same nurturing that existed “back in the day.” The business has changed so drastically that sometimes it feels like the industry doesn’t even want new rappers anymore.

That’s exactly why mentorship matters now more than ever.

I’ll get into this more.

Later.