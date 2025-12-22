Nas: AllHipHip 2025 Person Of The Year

Whether protecting Hip-Hop’s pioneers through philanthropy or sharpening his pen in the booth, Nas remains one of the culture’s most vital figures in 2025

In a year overflowing with legacy moments and new creative peaks, Nas once again reminded the world why he remains one of Hip Hop’s most enduring and culturally vital figures. Thirty-four years after his professional debut in 1991 and more than three decades after his seminal classic Illmatic (now preserved in the Library of Congress National Recording Registry), Nas continues to elevate the culture on every level.

With 23 albums, elite guest verses, mixtapes, past awards (including a Grammy and 2021 AllHipHop honors), and a catalog filled with milestones, his career tells the story of an artist who has conquered, adapted and evolved without ever compromising his artistry.

Beyond the booth, Nas has also become a model of leadership within Hip-Hop. One of his most impactful contributions is the Paid in Full Foundation, which he co-founded with Steve Stoute and Ben Horowitz. The foundation honors Hip-Hop pioneers who played pivotal roles in the culture’s early growth while providing healthcare and financial support to architects who were often underpaid relative to their influence.

Honorees include legends such as Grandmaster Caz, Kool Moe Dee, Scarface and two of my Top 5 favorite lyricists of all time: Rakim and Kool G Rap. Through this work, Nas isn’t just celebrating Hip Hop’s past, he’s actively protecting its future.

That same dedication was evident in 2023 when he helped produce the Hip-Hop Is 50 celebration at Yankee Stadium. This has a direct line to 2025. This year, Nas donated $1 million of his own money toward the construction of the Hip-Hop Museum, set to open in 2026. His commitment is further reflected through Mass Appeal Records, the label he co-owns with Peter BitterBender. In 2025, Mass Appeal became a safe haven for Hip-Hop’s heroes through its Legend Has It series, releasing new and posthumous projects from foundational artists of the ’80s and ’90s.

All of this signals deep reverence for the culture—but in the booth, Nas continued to prove why many consider him the Greatest MC of All Time. Across his albums and on The Clipse’ 2025 release, Nas delivered guest verses marked by sharp lyricism, timely perspective and a laser-focused hunger rarely seen from someone more than three decades into their career.

Following his historic late-career renaissance – fueled by a three-year, six-album run with Hit-Boy – Nas finally delivered his long-anticipated collaborative album with DJ Premier, Light-Years. Spanning 15 tracks, the project plays like an audio love letter to Hip Hop itself.

Over Premier’s contemporary-leaning boom-bap, Nas assumes the role of Hip Hop ambassador, celebrating MC’ing, DJ’ing, graffiti writers, female MCs, the youth and New York City. While Light-Years may not have reached the mythical Illmatic II expectations, it unmistakably showcases Nas’ continued mastery. He is poetic, polished, poised and deeply expressive. He loves the culture.

Nas has been one of our all-time favorite MCs since we first heard him in 1991. His legacy reflects the elite lineage he descends from what I call my “Top 5 Emeritus” (shout out to my brother and AHH founder Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur for coining the phrase): Big Daddy Kane, Kool G Rap, Rakim, KRS-One, and LL Cool J.

These legends didn’t just influence Hip-Hop: they elevated the craft, setting standards for lyricism, technical precision, style and depth. Nas embodies those tenets while still advancing the art form in his own voice.

With 34 years of longevity, unwavering passion, consistent excellence, and an elite lyrical standard he still maintains, the respect Nas commands worldwide is fully earned. When it comes to the subjective GOAT debate, he no longer needs advocates, because his body of life work has already made the case.

As an executive, philanthropist, cultural icon and active lyricist who rhymed throughout 2025 like he was facing eviction, Nas is the 2025 AllHipHop Person of the Year. Every era has its legends, but few prove decades later that their greatness isn’t nostalgia-based. Nas continues to prove, in real time, that his sword is still sharp. ⚔️

Salute, Nasir Jones. 🎤