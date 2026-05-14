Chrisean Rock Skips Court Hearing, Faces Massive Default Judgment

Chrisean Rock’s professional boxing victory could be overshadowed by a $250K default judgment over an alleged assault she’s refusing to address in court.

Chrisean Rock just won her professional boxing debut, but a $250K default judgment might wipe out everything she earned in the ring.

The rapper defeated Zenith Zion via split decision on April 25, 2026, at XRUMBLE Fighting Championships in Philadelphia, capturing the Women’s Amateur Middleweight Championship under the ring name “Holy Hands.”

She was emotional after the victory, talking about second chances and faith. Now she’s facing a completely different kind of fight in court.

A plaintiff is seeking that quarter-million dollar judgment against Rock over an alleged assault that went down at an event hosted by Zeus Networks LLC.

According to the court filing, the meeting started cordially, but then things escalated quickly.

“Suddenly and without warning, Rock physically assaulted me with such force that I suffered severe injuries and damage,” the plaintiff stated in the legal papers.

The plaintiff says every time they see or even think about the video of the attack, they’re forced to relive the trauma all over again. That’s the kind of pain that doesn’t just disappear.

Here’s where it gets worse for Rock. She’s refused to appear in the case, which means her conduct remains unchallenged in court.

According to MyNewsLA, the plaintiff is arguing that the $250,000 request reflects the severity of injuries suffered, the overwhelming pain and suffering caused, and the malicious nature of the alleged attack.

A hearing on the motion is scheduled for June 11, which means Rock’s got less than a month to figure out her next move.

The plaintiff has already reached a tentative $35,000 settlement with Zeus Networks and MGP XI-GPI Laurel Plaza LLC, the property owners. That leaves Rock as the remaining defendant facing the full weight of the judgment.

Her recent boxing success showed she’s got heart and determination, but the courtroom’s a different arena entirely.