Mike Epps Lands Major Netflix Deal After Incredible Success

Mike Epps locks in two more Netflix specials while reuniting with Ice Cube for the fourth Friday film.

Mike Epps just locked in two more Netflix specials, and the numbers prove why the streamer keeps coming back for more.

Netflix is planning to roll out the new specials in 2028 and 2030, continuing a partnership that’s been running strong for over a decade now.

His latest special, “Delusional,” hit nearly four million views in its first week alone, making it his strongest launch ever on the platform.

Since 2023, Epps’ Netflix specials have accumulated 12.5 million total views. His 2024 special “Ready to Sell Out” pulled in 5.9 million views over its first six months, and, according to Deadline, the streamer’s clearly betting on his momentum continuing to climb.

But Epps isn’t just dominating the comedy special space. He’s also producing and starring in “The Upshaws,” a sitcom about a working-class family set in his Indiana hometown that earned 10 NAACP Image Award nominations, with Epps winning Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series in 2024.

His film resume includes credits on “The Hangover,” “Janky Promoters,” and, of course, “Next Friday” and “Friday After Next.”

What’s really got people talking right now is what Epps has cooking with Ice Cube.

The two are reuniting for “Last Friday,” the fourth installment in the Friday franchise, dropping July 17, 2026, exactly 31 years after the original film hit theaters.

Chris Tucker and Katt Williams are also starring, with “The Boondocks” creator Aaron McGruder co-writing the script.

Beyond the movie, Epps and Ice Cube announced “Everyday’s Friday: Lyrics, Loungin’ and Laughing,” a one-night-only celebration of the franchise’s 30th anniversary at the Long Beach Amphitheater, featuring performances from Warren G and Scarface alongside comedy and Hip-Hop.

Between Netflix locking him in for two more specials, a major film franchise revival, and a celebration event that brings together some of Hip-Hop’s biggest names, Epps has positioned himself as one of the most bankable entertainers in the game.