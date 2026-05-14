Cardi B Loses It On Stefon Diggs Outside Maryland Coffee Shop

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ brief reconciliation implodes when video captures them arguing outside a Maryland coffee shop just days after their Mother’s Day reunion.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs went from Mother’s Day romance to full-blown tension in less than a week, with video footage capturing an intense argument outside a Maryland coffee shop that lasted over ten minutes.

The two were spotted in Burtonsville, near Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon, with Cardi visibly upset and yelling, while Diggs stood beside his sports car, arms crossed, completely unbothered.

A source overheard her say, “That b#### is messy,” though it remains unclear who she was directing that comment toward, and security had to step in to turn away fans seeking autographs as the situation escalated.

The timing couldn’t be more dramatic, given what had gone down just days earlier. Over Mother’s Day weekend, Cardi showed up to support Stefon at his Diggs Deep Foundation’s wellness event in D.C., where the two were all over each other, greeting guests together and sharing what looked like genuine affection.

Stefon kissed her on the side of her head, and photos from the event showed them cuddling up like everything between them was solid.

Cardi even sent his mother a heartfelt Mother’s Day gift, signaling she was fully invested in the reconciliation.

But according to TMZ, the Maryland coffee shop confrontation tells a completely different story about where things actually stand.

The couple had initially split earlier this year when Cardi threw serious shade at her baby daddy on social media and totally ignored him during his abysmal Super Bowl performance, and this latest incident suggests they’re right back in that same place.

Their on-again, off-again dynamic has been the subject of constant speculation since they went public with their relationship in 2025, and this video proves that whatever reconciliation happened over Mother’s Day weekend didn’t stick around for long.