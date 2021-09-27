Nas’s “Concert To Feed NYC” Helps Raise Funds To Feed Over 2 Million People

On September 23, Nas performed in his hometown for the first time in three years. The Queens-raised, Grammy-winning emcee headlined the “Concert To Feed NYC.”

The show served as a fundraiser for the City Harvest food rescue organization. DJ Cassidy opened “Concert To Feed NYC” with an hour-long celebration of the New York City

“We are grateful to our longtime friend Nas and to DJ Cassidy for partnering with City Harvest to raise enough funds to help us feed over 2.5 million New Yorkers struggling to put meals on their tables due to the pandemic,” said Jilly Stephens, CEO of City Harvest.

Stephens added, “At a moment when food insecurity rates continue to be at record highs throughout our city, we are proud to partner with them to bring fresh, nutritious food to thousands of families across the five boroughs.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 23: DJ Cassidy performs onstage during The Concert To Feed NYC at Forest Hills Stadium on September 23, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Getty Images for City Harvest)

Nas Receives Key To Queens

Following the show, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards honored Nas with an official Key to the Borough and proclamation. Ten frontline City Harvest workers were also on hand during the presentation.

Girls Who Code’s Reshma Saujani, fashion model Brooks Nader, and legendary Hip Hop artist Slick Rick were in attendance for the “Concert To Feed NYC” as well. Samlyn Capital underwrote all venue-related expenses for the event.

Rob Pohly, Samlyn Capital founder, said, “I’m thrilled that the Concert to Feed NYC raised enough to help feed over 2.5 million New Yorkers in need. It was inspiring to see City Harvest, Nas, DJ Cassidy, members of New York City’s restaurant community, and every day New Yorkers come together to help feed our neighbors in need during this critical time.”