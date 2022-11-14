Nas’s Message To Hip-Hop Following Takeoff’s Death: “We Can’t Be Destroying Each Other” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

In the wake of Takeoff’s untimely passing, Nas urged the Hip-Hop community, “don’t throw your life away. It ain’t worth it.”

Nas reflected on the passing of Takeoff during the release party for his new album, King’s Disease III.

The NYC rapper joined many others in the Hip-Hop community in offering condolences to the family before issuing some words of wisdom.

“I got to say Rest in peace to Takeoff,” Nas began before adding, “We’re trying to tell these people out here, man, we’re here for a purpose. We can’t be destroying each other over b#######. Look at these little brothers and be like don’t shoot; don’t throw your life away. It ain’t worth it. There’s something to live for, something to be here for.”

Nas went on to urge listeners to understand their purpose.

“All that tough s### is cool when you’re growing up, but we gotta learn that we’re here for a purpose, and there is a design that’s out here to make sure we don’t grow, to make sure that we don’t make it,” he said. “And we gotta recognize that there is something in existence that’s trying to stop the youth from the hood from growing into its proper purpose.” Listen to Nas below.

Takeoff’s life was tragically cut short after he was fatally gunned down at a bowling alley in Houston, earlier this month.

On Friday (Nov. 11), his peers celebrated his life alongside the rapper’s friends and family during a memorial service at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Justin Bieber performed to the crowd which included Gucci Mane, City Girls JT and Yung Miami, YG, Lil Yachty, Teyana Taylor, and Russell Simmons. Drake also delivered a speech before TakeOff’s uncle Quavo and cousin Offset addressed the audience, speaking for the first time since the rapper’s death.

Nas Speaks After Takeoff’s Death