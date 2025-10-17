NBA YoungBoy Concert Canceled & Key To Atlanta Denied After Wednesday Success

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

NBA YoungBoy’s second Atlanta show gets axed by State Farm Arena officials just one day after his sold-out Wednesday performance.

NBA YoungBoy faced another concert cancellation Thursday when State Farm Arena announced his Saturday Atlanta performance would not proceed as scheduled.

The Baton Rouge rapper had successfully completed the first of two sold-out shows Wednesday night before officials made the decision to cancel the October 18 date. State Farm Arena provided no explanation for the abrupt cancellation in their Thursday announcement.

“If you purchased through Ticketmaster, refunds will be issued automatically,” the statement read. “If you purchased from a third-party reseller, please reach out to your point of purchase.”

This marks the second major venue cancellation for the 25-year-old artist’s “Make America Slime Again” tour. The United Center in Chicago made a similar decision in September, canceling his scheduled performance without a detailed explanation.

YoungBoy remains one of YouTube’s most-streamed artists despite ongoing controversies. The chart-topping rapper has released eight studio albums and dozens of mixtapes throughout his career.

In 2024, YoungBoy was sentenced to federal prison on a firearm charge but was later pardoned by President Donald Trump. His legal troubles have included multiple arrests since 2016, creating complications for his touring schedule.

During Wednesday’s Atlanta performance, music executive Jerry Clark presented the rapper with proclamations from Georgia State Representative Inga Willis, Fulton County Probate Judge Kenya Johnson and Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr.

The honors recognized his commitment to promoting peace and avoiding gun violence in his music.

Following the concert, rumors circulated online that YoungBoy had received a key to the city of Atlanta. However, the city’s Mayor’s Office of Film, Entertainment & Nightlife quickly denied that claim.

“While we respect all individuals and agencies who choose to recognize cultural or community impact, the City of Atlanta and the Mayor’s Office of Film, Entertainment, and Nightlife were not involved in this presentation,” the office said in a statement. “This recognition was made by representatives of Fulton County and the State of Georgia.”

The office added that the city has not issued a “key to the city” in “a very, very long time” and does not currently give out that commendation.

About a dozen tour dates remain in the “Make America Slime Again” Tour, including two back-to-back shows in New Orleans on October 19 and 20. The tour is set to wrap up on November 12 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.