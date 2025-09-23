NBA YoungBoy Concert Cancellation Sparks Chaos Among Fans In Chicago

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

NBA YoungBoy’s Chicago stop on his MASA Tour was abruptly canceled by the United Center without explanation, just one day before the show.

NBA YoungBoy saw his Chicago concert pulled at the last minute by the United Center on Tuesday (September 23) with no explanation, cutting short a major stop on his 45-date MASA Tour and leaving ticket holders scrambling for refunds.

The venue posted a brief notice on its website, stating it had “made the decision to cancel” the Wednesday night show, offering no further details. “If you purchased through Ticketmaster, refunds will be issued automatically,” the statement read. “If you purchased from a third-party reseller, please reach out to your point of purchase.”

The 25-year-old rapper has not publicly addressed the cancellation. His team addressed the cancellation, with YoungBoy’s manager, Alex Junnier, responding to the news on his Instagram Story.

“United Center b###### out,” he wrote. “Shout out to Joe Myhra at United Center. He didn’t want us to have fun scary.”

Junnier also addressed the United Center deactivating comments on their latest post following heated backlash from NBA YoungBoy fans in the replies.

Speculation quickly swirled online, with some pointing to long-standing tensions between NBA YoungBoy and Chicago’s drill scene, including Lil Durk and his Only The Family collective, as a possible reason for the abrupt decision. However, no official link has been confirmed.

The scrapped performance was part of YoungBoy’s MASA (Make America Slime Again) Tour, his first headlining run in five years.

YoungBoy’s latest album, also titled MASA, dropped in July and has been supported by a string of high-energy shows that have gone off without major issues—until now.

The United Center has not said whether the concert will be rescheduled.