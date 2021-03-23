NBA Youngboy Flees From The Feds in L.A.; Gets Apprehended By K-9 Dog

(AllHipHop News)
NBA Youngboy is in Federal custody, after a wild incident with the Los Angeles Police Department earlier today (March 22nd).
According to reports, the LAPD, along with the Feds, attempted to stop the rapper in the city due to an outstanding federal warrant.
During the traffic stop, police found a gun inside of the vehicle. The rap star managed to run away from the scene in an attempt to avoid arrest, but he was ultimately caught.
The police canvased the area with a K-9, and the dog found the rap star hiding nearby. NBA Youngboy, born Kentrell Gaulden, is currently in federal custody.
While the exact charges in the warrant which triggered the arrest are unclear, in February, Baton Rouge prosecutors revealed NBA Youngboy was in the crosshairs of the FBI, for possessing a firearm by a convicted felon.
The charges may be connected to an arrest in September of 2020 when NBA Youngboy and 15 other people were busted on drug and weapons charges while they shot a music video in Baton Rouge.
NBA Youngboy, 21, was never officially charged in the case but District Attorney Hillar Moore III revealed Federal investigators were looking into charging the rap star with illegally possessing a gun during the raid.
Fans of the rapper started worrying about the rap star over the weekend, after he went live on Instagram to declare to the world that he was feeling “lost.”