NBA YoungBoy Speaks To Lil Durk “Every 2-3 Days” Says Beef Just “Entertainment”  

NBA YoungBoy claims his long standing feud with Lil Durk is over and says the two speak regularly. Furthermore, he said he is willing to perform with his former nemesis.

YoungBoy opened up about the current state of their relationship after a recent request from Gillie Da King. During an episode of his Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Gillie said getting Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy on the same stage sends a powerful message to the younger generation.

“If both of them could hit the stage in the same night it could show the youngins’ that s### ain’t that serious. The beef ain’t that serious. None of this drama ain’t that serious and nothing we got going on is that serious. It’s all about giving the fans what they want and making money,” Gillie said.

NBA YoungBoy Confirms He Would Take The Stage With Lil Durk

NBA YoungBoy caught wind of Gillie’s comments and responded via Instagram, dispelling talk of any tension.

“OG, I talk to Durk like every 2-3 nights,” YoungBoy explained in a video. “He be talking to me about my music. He focused on a billion dollars right now.”

However, while YoungBoy said he would love to fulfill Gillie’s request to perform with Lil Durk, he’s stuck on house arrest.

“Get them to let me out of this house, I hit that stage for you. How you want me to come? Every chain on or just one chain,” YoungBoy added.

He also doubled down on his claim that the beef is squashed with a note to Gillie in the caption. “It ain’t what you think OG,” he wrote. “All this s### entertainment.” Watch his video below.

Although Lil Durk didn’t respond to Gillie or NBA YoungBoy directly, he posted a cryptic message on his Instagram Story.

“You lied bout sending the address 7x when I asked,” he shared. “I’m finna grab my coat,” Durk wrote before adding, “1 more time send the address.”

NBA YoungBoy responded to Lil Durk saying “it don’t work like that” and visitors must be approved by under the terms of his house arrest. “You gone send my ass to jail,” he joked.