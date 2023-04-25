Nelly & Ashanti Fuel Rekindled Romance Rumors With Steamy Performance  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Are Nelly and Ashanti getting back together? Their onstage chemistry was in full effect during a recent performance.

Nelly and Ashanti had the internet in a spin when they popped out together to watch the Garcia vs. Davis boxing match in Las Vegas over the weekend and were spotted leaving hand in hand.

The former couple ended their decade-long romance in 2014 and ever since many of their fans have longed for them to reconcile. Their latest outings have left many wondering if the pair are back together.

After their appearance at the boxing, Nelly and Ashanti reunited again at TAO Beach Dayclub in Vegas. The duo performed their 2008 Akon-assisted hit “Body On Me” and did nothing to squash the speculation. Their chemistry was still in full view as Ashanti “put that body” on Nelly before he playfully slapped his former love on her derriere. Check out the clip below.

While the comments section of every social media post of their steamy dance was littered with calls for Nelly and Ashanti to reunite, it wasn’t just the fans who had something to say about it.

Bow Wow commented on a post of the pair holding hands after the fight, urging Nelly to pop the question.

“Yo, Mo! I know [we’re] not seeing eye to eye either really but from lil bro to big bro, STOP PLAYING AND MARRY THIS WOMAN, BRO,” wrote Bow Wow in The Shade Room‘s comment section. He also added, “[You’re] like 50 😂. Sit your old ass down 😂😂😂😂😂 This [is] your queen.”

Meanwhile, 50 Cent used the opportunity to have a dig at long standing rival Irv Gotti. The Murder Inc. Founder put Ashanti on blast last year, airing out their alleged romantic past and claiming the singer broke his heart when she started dating Nelly.

“HE WILL BE AIGHT,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram. “I was in love wit her, and she just popped up with Nelly. LOL.”

Last year, Ashanti said she and Nelly are “cool now” after a similar steamy dance had tongues wagging.

“Oh my gosh. I saw a lot of comments,” Ashanti said. “I mean, my reaction was, wow. It was a lot of comments and a lot of people wanting that. What I will say is we’re in a better place. … We’re cool now. We had some conversations. So, it’s cool.”