Ashanti Addresses Rumors Of Rekindled Romance With Nelly 

Ashanti refused to deny speculation that she and Nelly recently reunited, saying only, “We had some conversations.”

Ashanti has opened up about the state of her relationship with Nelly after their recent steamy concert performance had fans calling for the former couple to reunite.

Fans noticed the pair’s sizzling chemistry was still very much present during their headline set at Power 98.3 & 96.1’s Under The Mistletoe concert in Glendale, Arizona, on December 4. After viewing footage of Ashanti grinding on Nelly to their 2008 hit song “Body On Me,” some speculated that the exes had already gotten back together.

I mean, there’s Ben & Jen.. can we get a Nelly & Ashanti reboot pleaseeee 🥴 https://t.co/FqLuTx1APH — [A] (@_ashLey17) December 5, 2022

One fan’s suggestion they should “follow in J. Lo and Ben’s footsteps,” was put to Ashanti during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday.

“People online want you to get back together that’s all I’m saying,” Choen offered before Ashanti replied.

“Oh my gosh. I saw a lot of comments,” Ashanti said after laughing. “I mean, my reaction was, wow. It was a lot of comments and a lot of people wanting that. What I will say is we’re in a better place. … We’re cool now. We had some conversations. So, it’s cool.”

However, Ashanti didn’t give any clue as to the nature of their talks, leading the host to press her on whether she’d get back together with Nelly. Nonetheless, the songstress refused to play ball, again laughing off the question. “I mean…” she said before becoming tongue-tied. Still not giving a straight answer. Check out the clip below.

Ashanti’s love life has been a subject of internet discussion for some months. Earlier this year, Irv Gotti alleged he had an affair with the “Foolish” singer back in the 2000s.

While not directly addressing the allegations, Ashanti hinted that she used her appearance on Diddy’s single “Gotta Move On [Queens Remix]” to respond.

“I think it was just perfect timing,” she said of the collaboration. “There was a lot of stuff going on with me and a lot of controversy happening. Some people don’t know how to move on. So I felt like this was an opportunity to tell people to move on,” stated Ashanti about her contribution to “Gotta Move On [Queens Remix].”