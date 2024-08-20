Nelly Name-Dropped As Union President Reveals “Trump Is A Scab” Shirt At DNC

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A Nelly song helped a union leader take a jab at Donald Trump at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Nelly was unexpectedly quoted at the 2024 Democratic National Convention on Monday (August 19). United Automobile Workers President Shawn Fain referenced Nelly’s song “Hot In Herre” before revealing a shirt emblazoned with the phrase “Trump is a scab.”

“In the words of the great American poet Nelly, it’s getting hot in here,” Fain said.

Fain endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential race. The union leader said the upcoming election offers a clear choice for working-class voters.

“For us in the labor movement, it’s real simple: Kamala Harris is one of us,” he declared.

President Joe Biden closed out the first night of the DNC. He reflected on his political career and showed his support for Harris.

“Kamala and Tim [Walz] understand that this nation must continue to be a place of possibilities,” he said. “Not just for a few of us, but for all of us. Join me in dedicating your whole heart to this effort. And with all my heart, I promise I’ll be the best volunteer Harris and Walz’s camp have ever seen.”

He added, “I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my career. But I gave my best to you. For 50 years, like many of you, I’ve given my heart and soul to our nation. And I’ve been blessed a million times in return for the support of the American people. I’ve really been too young to be in the Senate because I wasn’t 30 yet and too old to stay as president. But I hope you know how grateful I am to all of you … I can honestly say I’m more optimistic about the future than I was when I was elected as a 29-year-old United States Senator. I mean it.”

Harris will officially accept the Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday (August 22).