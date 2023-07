Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Is it getting “Hot In Herre?”

Nelly has apparently sold half of his music catalog for $50 million. A source close to the rapper tells AllHipHop Nelly has partnered with HarbourView Equity Partners, who has agreed to the purchase select recorded assets. The deal includes some of Nelly’s most iconic tracks such as “Ride Wit Me,” “Dilemma” featuring Kelly Rowland and, of course, “Hot in Herre. “

Nelly also recently announced his new beverage MoShine, which is inspired by his love of Hip-Hop and country music.

“I’m taking a country tradition and mixing it up for everyone to enjoy,” Nelly said. “The corn-based moonshine comes in peach and passion fruit flavors and are smooth enough for shots or can be paired with a variety of mixers. Where I come from, we work hard and play harder, and I want my fans to be able to reach for MoShine anytime they’re ready to get the party started.”

In addition to his latest business ventures, Nelly is currently working on a new album entitled Heartland 2. The first installment was Nelly’s first full country inspired album that produced the 3x-platinum single “Lil Bit” as well as collaborations with Breland. Its sequel will serve as the country-inspired edition and feature all female collaborations.

Nelly also has reignited his romance with Ashanti. The couple dated for years before calling it quits 2013. They seemingly got back together earlier this year. Rumors ran wild following a performance of Nelly’s “Body On Me” featuring Ashanti at TAO Beach Dayclub in Las Vegas. They were then spotted holding hands at the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight.