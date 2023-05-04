Nelly & Ashanti Said To Be ‘Very Happy’ In Rekindled Relationship

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

It appears to be official. After weeks of speculation, a new report claims rapper Nelly and singer Ashanti are back together.

Rumors ran wild following a performance of Nelly’s “Body On Me” featuring Ashanti at TAO Beach Dayclub in Las Vegas. The two stars were also spotted together at the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight on April 22.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the St. Louis-bred rhymer and the New York native have rekindled their relationship. A source told the outlet, “Nelly and Ashanti are back together and both of them are very happy.”

Nelly and Ashanti first began dating in 2003. They supposedly met at a press conference for that year’s Grammy Awards ceremony. The two Grammy winners called it quits ten years later.

Ashanti addressed the gossip of a potential rekindling of a romance with Nelly during a December 2022 episode of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live. A viewer asked Ashanti about the viral clip of her performing with Nelly in Vegas.

“I saw a lot of comments. My reaction was… wow. It was a lot of comments and a lot of people wanting that,” said Ashanti about possibly reconnecting with her ex-boyfriend. She added, “What I will say is we’re in a better place.”