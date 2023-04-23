Nelly & Ashanti Spotted Leaving Garcia Vs. Davis Boxing Match Holding Hands

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Is it getting hot in herrre?

Nelly and Ashanti dated for roughly a decade beginning in 2003. The couple called it quits around 2014 amid cheating rumors. In 2015, Ashanti briefly touched on the subject during an appearance on The Meredith Vieira Show. She said, “I think sometimes when people have their own insecurities it allows them to act out of character. I’ve been betrayed. I’m not a big fan of people being cowards. I’m in a different place now.”

The topic of betrayal came up three years later during a 2018 concert where she told the crowd, “I’ve been betrayed before. Publicly at that.” A fan in the crowd yelled, “F**k Nelly,” Ashanti pointed at them and just said, “Word.”

With that, it seemed any hopes of a reunion was dashed. Then, a renewed interest in their relationship exploded in 2021 following a performance of “What’s Luv?” with Ja Rule during his Verzuz matchup against Fat Joe. During an interview with Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last December, Ashanti was asked about the possibility of them reuniting. She said, “Oh my gosh. ‘Body On Me’ may have sparked speculation. I saw a lot of comments. My reaction was…wow. It was a lot of comments and a lot of people wanting that.”

Fans just might get what they’re asking for. On Saturday (April 22), Nelly and Ashanti sat next to each other at the Garcia vs. Davis boxing match in Las Vegas. They left hand-in-hand, prompting fans to lose their collective minds on Twitter. Watch the clip below.