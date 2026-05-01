Kamala Harris Demands Democrats Be Ruthless Against Trump Administration

Kamala Harris goes nuclear on Trump’s administration, calling it corrupt and incompetent while eyeing another presidential run.

Kamala Harris went straight for the jugular at a Beverly Hills gala Wednesday night, calling the Trump administration “corrupt, incompetent, and callous” while accepting an award from Public Counsel.

The former vice president didn’t hold back during her remarks, making it clear that Democrats need to match the intensity of their opposition.

She told the room that people aren’t stupid and they see exactly what’s happening in the White House right now, and that’s why the administration is terrified of losing the midterms.

The Supreme Court had just weakened the Voting Rights Act hours before Harris took the stage, and she used that moment to frame her larger argument about what’s at stake.

According to Variety, Harris said Democrats have to be ruthless too, signaling that the party needs to fight with the same aggression their opponents bring.

She was in conversation with Uzo Aduba, discussing how people can get involved politically and what the next generation faces in this climate.

What makes this moment significant is the timing. Harris has been actively considering another presidential run in 2028, telling activists at the National Action Network convention in April that she’s “thinking about it” and might run again.

Her aggressive rhetoric at the Public Counsel dinner suggests she’s positioning herself as a fighter willing to take on Trump directly, which could be a preview of how she’d campaign if she decides to jump back into the race.

The comments show her testing out a more combative message than she’s typically known for.

The event brought together business leaders, lawyers, entertainers, and philanthropists to support Public Counsel’s work advancing justice and equality.

Harris’s appearance and her aggressive words about the administration’s direction made clear that she’s not stepping back from politics, and she’s ready to escalate the conversation heading into 2028.