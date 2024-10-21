New Deluge Of Diddy Lawsuits: All Of The Sordid Details

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing seven new lawsuits accusing him of drugging and sexually assaulting multiple victims, including a 13-year-old.

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been accused of raping seven more victims in new lawsuits, which have been obtained by AllHipHop.com.

Diddy has been hit with a second batch of sexual assault lawsuits.

As AllHipHop reported earlier this morning, one of the lawsuits alleges he drugged and raped a 13-year-old girl.

He is accused of drugging the 13-year-old girl in 2000, allegedly raping a woman in Las Vegas in 2014, a man in 2022, and the alleged rape of a woman in 2022.

Two Jane Does claim they were introduced to Diddy by an associate, “International Smoove,” who invited them to a party in 2014 Las Vegas during Memorial Day Weekend.

The women claimed they made it to a party with celebrities like Nicki Minaj, Mary J. Blige, and Lil Kim.

After this party, they went to an afterparty at Diddy’s suite at Planet Hollywood Hotel, where they had some drinks from the bar area in his room.

The woman claims she felt sick and was told to lie down in another bedroom until she felt better. The woman eventually passed out.

When she woke up, Diddy was in the corner of the room with no shirt on, yelling at someone on the phone. She claims she realized her genitals were sore and realized she had been raped, allegedly by Diddy.

A celebrity fitness trainer man claims he was introduced to Diddy by a fashion designer who shared his workout regimen with the Bad Boy founder.

In June of 2022, John Doe claims he was invited to a party at Diddy’s residence in the Hollywood Hills, where he was forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement upon entrance.

The man claims that he was forced to drink tequila before he was granted entrance to the party, which turned out to be an infamous “freak-off party.”

The man says he was led to a smaller room where several celebrities were engaged in group sex. At the same time, the man claims he became disoriented.

At that moment, Diddy allegedly pulled the man’s pants down and began performing oral sex on him.

“Combs then directed Plaintiff to perform oral sex on another individual in the room, known as Celebrity A. Due to the haze of the drug he had been clandestinely served, Plaintiff could not resist Combs’ coercion and ordering. He felt trapped inside of his own body – unable to control it or understand what was happening around him. As a result, Plaintiff was forced to perform nonconsensual oral sex onto Celebrity A. After Celebrity A finished, this individual spit into Plaintiff’s mouth,” according to the John Doe.

He added several celebrities took advantage of him while he was disoriented and “essentially passed Plaintiff’s drugged body around like a party favor for their sexual enjoyment.”

Another John Doe is a businessman from Los Angeles whose family rents cars and luxury jewelry. He claims he met Diddy, who often rented cars and jewelry for himself and his entourage.

John Doe says he attended a promotional party for Ciroc with several high-profile guests.

The man says a drunk Diddy invited him inside of his personal office and that is when the disgraced mogul allegedly exposed himself.

John Doe claims Diddy thrust himself at him and grabbed his genitals through his pants in a rough manner. The man says a well-known professional athlete ended up coming into the room and stopping what he felt would be a sexual assault.

The woman claimed that in December of 2022, she was at an elegant, celebrity-filled party hosted by Diddy in New York.

She claims that during the evening, she drank a glass of wine. Diddy then allegedly approached her about her career and expressed an interest in putting her on a song.

The woman claims Diddy invited her into the office inside of the home and at some point, she lost control of her body and eventually consciousness.

The woman claims Diddy proceeded to rape her. When she finally came to, Jane Doe claimed she “discovered blood on her legs from her vaginal area, and bruising on her lips. She also found deep imprints on her arms and wrists, suggesting she had been tied with ropes.”

Texas lawyer Tony Buzbee filed the lawsuits less than a week after he filed the first six lawsuits by anonymous claimants. More than 100 other potential victims have come forward.

Combs was arrested last month in Manhattan after a probe into alleged sex trafficking, and he is accused of drugging and raping victims as young as nine.

Combs is accused of aggravated sexual assault, sexual abuse and sexual exploitation in the seven lawsuits by four male and three female plaintiffs.

Buzbee has warned Combs can expect a deluge of lawsuits that will not stop any time soon.

“We expect to be filing cases weekly naming Mr Combs and others as defendants as we continue to gather evidence and prepare the filings,” he said.