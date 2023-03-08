Nick Cannon Announces Fake ‘Who’s Having My Baby?’ Game Show?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Multi-time father Nick Cannon announced the E! network will present a new game show titled Who’s Having My Baby? with Kevin Hart.

“We’re expecting… a new show on E! 👀 🍼 #WhosHavingMyBaby premieres this Spring on @eentertainment! @KevinHart4real,” tweeted Cannon on Tuesday afternoon ET.

That tweet included a 30-second trailer for Who’s Having My Baby? Superstar comedian Kevin Hart serves as the host of the show. Nick Cannon appears as the “bachelor” for the dating competition.

“You’re on a game show right now,” Hart tells Cannon in the teaser. “You’re going to get some contestants that wanna have your baby.” The clip also includes the tagline: THE MOTHER OF ALL GAME SHOWS.

However, Variety reports Nick Cannon’s Who’s Having My Baby? will never actually air on television. According to the entertainment news outlet, Who’s Having My Baby? is a sketch for an upcoming project by Kevin Hart.

Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart have a history of pulling pranks on each other. In July 2021, Cannon bought Hart a lama as a gag gift for the Jumanji: The Next Level star’s birthday.

Then Hart posted The Masked Singer host’s real telephone number in cities across the country. He shared that information on billboards that read, “For any advice on fatherhood? Call my friend Nick Cannon. Hey guys! Here is his cell #.”

A few months later, Nick Cannon vandalized Kevin Hart’s private jet by customizing the plane with Cannon’s face. The Wild ‘n Out creator presented the bit on his now-canceled morning talk show. Both entertainers also starred in Hart’s Real Husbands of Hollywood reality television parody show.