Nick Cannon Pranks Kevin Hart By Customizing His Private Jet

The #PrankWars between Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart rages on. Cannon fired the latest shot at his self-described “best frenemy” by placing his face on Hart’s plane.

The former Real Husbands of Hollywood castmates have been publicly pranking each other for months. Nick Cannon bought Kevin Hart a lama for his birthday. Hart fired back by doxxing Cannon’s real phone number on digital billboards.

This latest round in the battle also doubled as a promotional tactic for Nick Cannon’s new syndicated daytime talk show. Nick Cannon debuted on Monday with Kevin Hart as the first celebrity guest.

“Snuck into @kevinhart4real private hanger over the weekend and personally wrapped his Leer Jet with my whole Face! So now everywhere he flys he will be promoting my New Show!!! Gotcha Back Byaaaach!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾 #PrankWars #WeDontStop #NickCannonShow Kevin Rides The Cannon!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣,” wrote Cannon on Instagram.

A few hours later, Nick Cannon also posted a clip of Kevin Hart’s appearance on his TV program. Hart admitted to his adversary, “It feels like I’ve lost. That’s how it feels, Nick. It feels like you had one in the hole and you saved it.”

However, Kevin Hart was not ready to wave the white flag yet. The Philadelphia native promised Cannon has a “good one coming.”

Not only are Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart #PrankWars rivals, but they are also competitors for viewers. Hart has his own talk show titled Hart To Heart on the Peacock streaming platform.