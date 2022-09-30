Nick Cannon Celebrates Birth Of His 10th Baby; 3rd With Brittany Bell

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nick Cannon has welcomed three children to his family in 2022 and he’s expecting a fourth later this year.

Nick Cannon welcomed a 10th child to his family.

Model Brittany Bell gave birth to a baby boy named Rise Messiah. The newborn is her third child with Nick Cannon.

“Another Blessing!!!” Nick Cannon wrote on Instagram. “As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps. He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable. But more importantly he has blessed me with loving individuals to guide me with care through this purposeful life.”

He continued, “I am so indebted and grateful for the matriarch energy in my time of need. @missbbell has been the rock and foundation of my Fatherhood journey. She has taught me so much about parenting, psychology, spirituality, love and just life in general. For our third child she told me she didn’t want a baby shower and needed NOTHING! All she desired was PRAYER from her authentic Loved Ones! I am learning that is the best GIFT!”

Nick Cannon’s 10th kid arrived just weeks after his daughter Onyx Ice Cole was born. His infant daughter’s mother is LaNisha Cole.

Earlier this year, Nick Cannon welcomed a baby boy named Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi. He’s expecting his 11th child in the fall.