Nick Cannon Confesses “I Need Help” Amid Narcissistic Personality Disorder Diagnosis 

Nick Cannon previously revealed he had been diagnosed with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD).

The father of 12 shed light on his diagnosis while helping serve 4,000 turkey dinners to the homeless at the Los Angeles Mission’s annual Thanksgiving outreach on Wednesday (November 26). Cannon explained that while he’s still learning about NPD, he always suspected he might have the condition.

“I kind of always wanted to get tested for it,” he told PEOPLE. “I’ve been diagnosed with ADHD. Even as a kid it was dyslexia, but just knowing that I’m just a neurodivergent individual, I kind of always knew.”

Nick Cannon first revealed his NPD diagnosis while speaking to psychology expert Dr. Cheyenne Bryant during an episode of his “Counsel Culture” podcast earlier this month.

“I’ve taken all the power away from the term narcissism ’cause I’ve researched it and I understand it,” he told Dr. Bryant. “Call me whatever you want… now if I didn’t know what it was, then I have issue with it.”

Now that Cannon has come to terms with his diagnosis, he believes he can work to challenge the stigma surrounding seeking help.

“I feel like there’s so many labels out there, but it’s like, to be able to embrace it and say, ‘Look, I’m healing. I need help. Show me.’ I just embrace mental health and therapy in such a strong way,” he added. “To be able to say I’m an example for others, but also be healing during the self-process works too.”

Meanwhile, the Masked Singer host also addressed how he handles the holidays with his extensive family.

“It’s very complicated. I’m a busy man on Thanksgiving,” he said.