Nick Cannon Shares Details About Hip-Hop Christmas Movie

Nick Cannon is putting his talents as a filmmaker to work this Christmas with a new hip-hop dramedy!

The comedian enlisted a star-studded cast to bring a warm story of family love and forgiveness.

According to a press release, he has tapped iconic filmmaker Mike Elliott as an Executive Producer.

The film will be about a Harlem rapper who struggled with battling drug addiction and working to get back into a good relationship with the people who helped him as a young person.

The movie’s writer and director Nick Cannon, “I’m excited to bring all the uplifting elements of gospel, Hip-Hop, and comedy together with such an inspiring and talented cast.”

The cast includes Cannon and some of his closest friends.

Some of them will be Lil Kim, Chrisette Michele, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Tommy Davidson, Bruce Church aka “Bruce Bruce,” Luenell Campbell aka “Luenell,” Fred Hammond, Karen Clark Sheard, Akon, Cameron J. Wright, Vena “Pretty Vee” Excell, Marsha Warfield, Ashley Adair, Bobb’e J. Thompson, Santwon McCray, Airean Josiah aka AJ Boogie, Jarun Jones aka YM, Connor Finnerty, Golden Cannon, AJ Bernard, Destiny Renee Boyd, Cosme Flores, Rahja Fuller, Todrick Hall, DC Young Fly, Jim Jones, Rickey Smiley, and Teyana Taylor.

Cannon also serves as the Executive Producers with Michael Goldman; Benjamin Sumpter, Mike Elliott, Joe Genier; Nina L. Diaz, Donny Hugo Herran, Dara Cook, Trevor Rose, and Janee Dabney.

The movie, which will be produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Ncredible Entertainment, Capital Arts, will debut on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 9 PM ET/PT.