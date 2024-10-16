Nick Cannon, Rick Ross And 5120 Ent Give Amazing “Wild ’N Out Live” Show In Brooklyn

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Check out some Black excellence from the Wild N Out Live tour with Nick Cannon, Rick Ross, Rip Micheals and 5120 Entertainment.

Nick Cannon’s Wild ’N Out Live Tour 2024: The Final Lap delivered an electrifying evening filled with comedy, music, and unexpected surprises.

The energy in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center was electric as fans received a night to remember. The show featured Rip Micheals, Justina Valentine, Conceited, and DC Young Fly, and other comedians that kept the crowd laughing. The show seamlessly went from hilarious sketch battles to wild freestyle segments.

Rick Ross was in the house, along with what seemed like an endless number of crew members. He went on to turn up the volume for the audience, along with newer rap artist Rob49. The New Orleans rep is known widely for his collaboration on Travis Scott’s 2023 song “Topia Twins.” Both artists rounded out the musical performances.

Beyond the normal banter and entertainment was Eugene Parker, CEO of 5120 Entertainment. He explained the source of pride he felt pulling off the tour with Rip Micheals.

“Partnering with Rip Micheals Entertainment on this tour shows what’s possible when two entities come together with a shared vision,” Parker said. “This tour is about more than just entertainment—it’s about showcasing Black excellence from the ground up. From financing to production to execution, we’re proving that Black professionals can lead, collaborate, and create something extraordinary on a national stage.”

The BK stop of the Wild ’N Out Live Tour was extraordinary on stage and behind the scenes. On the remaining four dates, the tour will continue to celebrate comedy, music, and culture.

Below are the remaining dates for the Wild ’N Out Live Tour:

AllHipHop will be sharing more content from the tour soon.