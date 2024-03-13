DC Young Fly Wins NAACP Image Award For Outstanding Host

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The ATL native beat Nick Cannon, Anthony Anderson, Cedric The Entertainer, RuPaul and Steve Harvey.

The 55th NAACP Image Awards broadcasts live on March 16 from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. DC Young Fly already earned victories in two non-televised categories.

A second round of winners were revealed on Tuesday (March 12). DC Young Fly won Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble for his work on Celebrity Squares.

In addition, DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean’s The 85 South Show won Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast. All three comedians starred on Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘n Out which won Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series).

DC Young Fly’s triumphs at this year’s NAACP Image Awards come after the Atlanta native lost his girlfriend, Jacky Oh, in 2023 to complications from cosmetic surgery. The couple had three children together.

So far, 2024 has seen DC appear in the Mario Van Peebles-directed western film Outlaw Posse. He will also perform on the revived Comic View. The stand-up comic/actor/recording artist joined the nationwide We Them Ones Comedy Tour as well.

The 55th NAACP Image Awards will air on BET and CBS. Other winners from Tuesday’s NAACP Virtual Image Awards’ Show include Leslie Jones, Issa Rae, Kyla Prat and Eboni K. Williams. To see the full list of recipients, visit naacpimageawards.net.