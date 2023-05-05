Nick Cannon Thanks Exes For Creating His “Toxic Origin Story”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The actor/comedian/host says he’s turning into the villain.

Multi-talented entertainer Nick Cannon has been involved with several high-profile women throughout his life. According to the 42-year-old media personality, some of his former ladyloves played a role in making him the man he is today.

On Thursday morning, Cannon tweeted, “Shout out to all my toxic people that ever broke up with Somebody because they thought Somebody was about to break up with their Somebody!”

Nick Cannon also shared thoughts on how past relationships supposedly prompted his turn toward the dark side. About an hour later, he added, “To all my [exes], thanks for my toxic Origin story! Gladly turning into the villain all y’all want me to be!!”

Shout out to all my toxic people that ever broke up with Somebody because they thought Somebody was about to break up with their Somebody! — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) May 4, 2023

To all my ex’s Thanks for my toxic Origin story! Gladly turning into the Villain all y’all want me to be!! — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) May 4, 2023

R&B/Pop megastar Mariah Carey married Nick Cannon in April 2008. The celebrity couple have two children together – 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe. Carey and Cannon separated in 2014 before finalizing the divorce in 2016.

The Daily Cannon show host recently suggested Mariah Carey may have “fumbled” their marriage. However, in March, Cannon described his former wife as a “gift from God.”

In addition, Nick Cannon has dated model Selita Ebanks, singer Christina Milian, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, and several other celebrities. The Wild ‘n Out creator currently has twelve children with six different mothers.