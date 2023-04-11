Nick Cannon Announces ‘The Daily Cannon’ Live Amp Radio Show

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The industry veteran will stream five days a week.

Multifaceted entertainer Nick Cannon will take his talents to Amazon’s live radio application Amp. The 42-year-old actor/comedian/musician will host The Daily Cannon.

Mason Moussette and DJ Abby De La Rosa will serve as co-hosts for Nick Cannon’s latest daily program. The Daily Cannon will stream on Amp every Monday through Friday beginning April 24, at 9 am EDT.

“I’m excited to be joining the next generation of live audio entertainment on Amp,” states Cannon. “Having a place where I can directly connect with listeners five days a week to spotlight the hottest emerging artists, chat about the latest and greatest in music and entertainment, and share real-time announcements in my world and beyond will make The Daily Cannon a show you don’t want to miss.”

He continued, “There’s a magical thing that happens when entertainment is unedited and live, and I am excited for our journey ahead.” Cannon joins an Amp lineup of hosts that includes Nicki Minaj, Halsey, Chlöe Bailey, NBA YoungBoy, Joe Budden, Kandi Burruss, and more.

Nick Cannon has a long history of hosting. Previously, the San Diego native took the helm for television series such as Wild ‘N Out, The Masked Singer, The Nick Cannon Show, and the recently debuted Celebrity Prank Wars.

Additionally, Cannon led several broadcast radio shows, including Nick Cannon Mornings at Power 106 in Los Angeles. He also anchored a podcast titled Cannon’s Class. It featured guests like Kanye West, Damon Dash, and the controversial Professor Griff.

Nick Cannon’s Ncredible company and Justin “Freeze” Fostar will produce The Daily Cannon. Executive producers are Nick Cannon and Benjamin Sumpter. Listeners can download the Amp Live Radio app in the iOS App Store.