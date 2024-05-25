Nicki Minaj Arrested In Amsterdam For Alleged Drug Possession

A video clip, filmed by the rapper herself, shows her being confronted by police and demanding a lawyer.

Nicki Minaj‘s overseas experience just went from bad to worse. According to a video posted to social media, the diamond-selling rapper was arrested in The Netherlands on suspicion of drug possession or, as she claimed “pre-rolls.” The clip, filmed by Minaj, shows her being confronted by police and demanding a lawyer.

The officers says to her, “Because you’re carrying drugs,” to which she says, “I’m not carrying drugs. I’m not carrying drugs. I am not going in there. I need a lawyer present. No, I need a lawyer present now.” The officer then tells her, “You have to go to the police station […] you are under arrest.”

She replies, surprised, “So I’m under arrest? Under arrest for what? I need a lawyer ’cause I don’t know where I’m going.”

The Amsterdam Police were purposely misleading Nicki into going to the Police Precinct w/o knowing she was gonna be arrested this is ILLEGAL #FREENICKI pic.twitter.com/Bo6ECeTPA5 — BAHM BAHM (@BAHMNIKA) May 25, 2024

The hashtag #FREENICKI is beginning to trend on Twitter (X) as her fans panic. But the signs were there that trouble was heading her way. Just hours ago, Nicki Minaj was subjected to a luggage search after police allegedly found something suspicious in her purse. According to a video posted by the rapper herself, she was confronted outside by airport authorities, who explained why they needed a second look at her belongings.

“Police officers told me we have to offload all the luggage and to search everything in your luggage,” a man told Minaj as she filmed him. “I am so sorry to do that. They did a random quick check, but now they want to open these things.” He explained the original check was cut short because Minaj was also filming him.

Minaj, who evidently remains convinced someone is trying to sabotage her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, wrote in the caption, “They’ve been trying to stop me from coming to every show. They took my bags before I could see them. Put it on the plane. Now saying they’re waiting on customs. This is what it looks like when ppl are paid big money to try to sabotage a tour after all else failed. Everything they’ve done is illegal.”

This is a developing story.