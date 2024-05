According to a video posted by the rapper herself, she was confronted outside by airport authorities, who explained why they needed a second look.

Nicki Minaj was subjected to a luggage search after police allegedly found suspicious findings in her purse. According to a video posted by the rapper herself, she was confronted outside by airport authorities, who explained why they needed a second look at her belongings.

“Police officers told me we have to offload all the luggage and to search everything in your luggage,” a man told Minaj as she filmed him. “I am so sorry to do that. They did a random quick check, but now they want to open these things.” He explained the original check was cut short because Minaj was also filming him.

Minaj, who evidently remains convinced someone is trying to sabotage her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, wrote in the caption, “They’ve been trying to stop me from coming to every show. They took my bags before I could see them. Put it on the plane. Now saying they’re waiting on customs. This is what it looks like when ppl are paid big money to try to sabotage a tour after all else failed. Everything they’ve done is illegal.”

Nicki Minaj has been suspicious of people trying to sabotage her tour for weeks now. In April, moments before she was due to hit the stage, Minaj took to social media to complain about an alleged conspiracy to prevent her from performing in Montreal.

“Yesterday my flight scheduled for midnight shut their plane down @ 12:58pm,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Never in 15 years have I heard of anything like that. A 70K G4 and thought we were going to PAY THEM for that flight as well as whatever flight I’d have to get on next. They thought wrong.”

Minaj explained that her team asked if they could depart at 1 p.m. but was told 3 p.m., which was then further delayed to 5 p.m.

“For a 930pm show in Canada. When we got to the plane, they then said they were “STILL FUELING”. At 630pm, they said they were ‘still fueling’ (for an hour & a half flight),” she added.

Nicki Minaj claimed she was given a more intensive search than usual upon arrival in Canada despite time running out ahead of her tour stop. Minaj did, however, make it on time.

Minaj is expected to arrive in Manchester, England on Saturday night (May 25) for a show at Co-Op Live. The Grammy-nominated artist announced a second leg of U.S. dates for her Pink Friday 2 World Tour on Friday (May 24) based on the success of her first U.S. leg.

“We did it, Barbz,” she wrote on social media. “The first US leg of the #PinkFriday2 #GAGCITY TOUR was SO SUCCESSFUL, I was offered a 2nd leg beginning in SEPTEMBER. Sign up now & tkts will go on sale in a few more days. Wow. Wow. Wow. Wow. God is good. Don’t you ever give up. You got this. let’s go!!!!!!! #NickiAnnouncement.”

The second leg includes Cleveland, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia and San Francisco, among others.