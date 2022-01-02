Nicki Minaj has replied to her husband’s rape accusers allegations that she is a member of a feared subset of a New York based gang affiliated with The Bloods!

Nicki Minaj is blasting her husband’s rape accuser for labeling her a vicious gang member intent on murder.

Jennifer Hough and her lawyers told a judge that Kenneth “Zoo” Petty and Nicki Minaj were members of the Makk Balla Brims, which has been called one of the most dangerous gangs in New York.

According to Hough’s $20 million lawsuit, Nicki and Kenneth have been using their connections in the underworld to threaten, bully and harass her into recanting rape claims against the rap star’s husband, which date back to 1994.

Kenneth, who served four years in prison for the knife-point rape, has been attempting to be removed from the National Sex Offender Registry. The conviction requires him to notify authorities of any jurisdiction where he resides or works.

Hough claims the couple offered her as much as $500,000 to change her story. When Hough refused, Nicki and Kenneth sent their gangster pals to intimidate her in hopes of changing her mind.

Hough said the couple’s trip to Queens, New York, in October of 2021 was proof that they are associated with the Makk Baller Brims, a subset of The Bloods.

Footage of the trip should Nicki and Kenneth surrounded by numerous men, some of whom allegedly threw up gang signs affiliated with the Makk Baller Brims.

However, Nicki Minaj claimed she was taking a picture in front of a mural dedicated to Sean Bell when she was quickly encircled by people she said were her fans.

“I was quickly surrounded by my fans, particularly in this instance because my pink Rolls Royce was in the direct sightline of apartment buildings across the street from where I had stopped. While my husband and I recognized a few friends and acquaintances from the neighborhood that night, including Rico Danna, an artist whom I intend to sign to my label, none of them belong to any gang. Further, we did not plan to meet anyone in advance because we had not planned to stop there. Once I came out of the car, the news traveled quickly, and people just showed up,” Nicki Minaj explained to Judge Eric Vitaliano.

Nicki has scoffed at Hough’s claim that she is a gangbanging criminal.

“Neither I, my husband, nor anyone I knew made any “gang” signs that night. I did not mention [Hough] or this case that night. Nor did I hear anyone, including my husband, mention [Hough] or this case that night.” – Nicki Minaj.

Nicki also flatly denied offering $500,000 to Hough. While Nicki admitted that an associate named “Black” set up a phone call between them, the rapper said she never asked Hough to change her story or offered her a dime.

“During the call, I never asked her to change her story; I never offered her any money in return for a statement, and I did not threaten her with any type of harm if she chose not to provide a statement,” Nicki Minaj claimed. “In fact, I emphatically told her that I did not want her to lie about anything and to tell the truth about what she had just revealed to me only if she was comfortable with doing so.”

According to Nicki Minaj, Jennifer Hough told her the rape allegations could have been a “misunderstanding.” Nicki said Hough was implying that she was open to a financial payoff.

Nicki said Hough told her verbatim: “I’m not saying it didn’t happen, but maybe it was just a misunderstanding.”

“I could not believe what I had just heard. I could not believe that it was so easy for this woman to imply that she may have exaggerated or lied after how much this man had suffered through as such a young boy,” Nicki Minaj revealed.

Kenneth, who is also named in Hough’s $20 million lawsuit, pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender when he moved into Nicki’s sprawling Calabasas, California estate.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in March.