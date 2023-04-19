Nicki Minaj Calls Out Twitch Over Kai Cenat Ban: “Let The Boy Live” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj said she “really” likes Kai Cenat and is contacting him for a joint live stream after Twitch banned their most popular streamer.

Nicki Minaj is backing streamer Kai Cenat after Twitch banned him from their platform despite him earning the title of the most-subscribed Twitch streamer of all time last month.

The Queens icon recently shared her admiration for the 21-year-old content creator, posting him on his Instagram story. Nicki Minaj shared a clip of Kai Cenat reacting to her “Princess Diana” remix with Ice Spice. Kai was so blown away by the attention that he called his mother to share the news.

Kai also revealed that Barbz flooded his DMs to inform him that the “queen’ followed him on Instagram. However, Nicki Minaj isn’t just a fan of Kai Cenat. She also wants to help the young creative.

“Why would they do that?” she said in response to the ban during her latest episode of Queen Radio. “Like, why would they do that? Like, let the boy live. Let the boy rock. Stop, oh my…”

When she learned that Twitch had slapped Kai Cent with his second ban, Nicki Minaj offered to hop on a live stream with him.

“Alright, I’ma get cute. I’ma dress up nice and cute and I’ma go on live for him and speak with him if that’s cool with him. You know what I’m saying?” the “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” hitmaker. “First, let me reach out to him ‘c## I really like him. I really like him a lot, you know like…”

Nicki Minaj wants to talk to Kai Cenat pic.twitter.com/6ES5WCgR09 — Best’s Point Of View TV (@BestsPOVTV) April 19, 2023

Fans speculated why the streaming platform handed out the ban, which is expected to be temporary like his previous 30-day suspension. Kai Cenat Some pointed to a recent stunt where he drove a motorbike inside his home. Others suggested Twitch were unhappy with Kai’s gift unboxing stream from rival platform Kick.

However, the streaming service reportedly banned Kai Cenat for “repeated explicit simulated sexual activity in GTA.”