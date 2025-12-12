Nicki Minaj Destroyed For Targeting Gavin Newsom Over Trans Kids

Nicki Minaj launched a blistering attack on California Governor Gavin Newsom after his controversial “trans kids” remarks, escalating her public embrace of Republican politics and deepening her alliance with Donald Trump and JD Vance.
The Queens rapper didn’t hold back when responding to Newsom’s recent interview statement about wanting to “see trans kids.”
Nicki Minaj fired back on social media, writing: “Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids. Haha. Not even a trans ADULT would run on that. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids… GavOUT.”
The post immediately went viral and pulled Nicki Minaj directly into the heated political debate surrounding transgender youth policies.
Her attack on Newsom comes as the California governor faces growing scrutiny over his evolving stance on trans issues, particularly after calling trans women’s participation in women’s sports “deeply unfair” earlier this year.
Minaj’s criticism represents her most direct political attack yet and signals her complete break from Democratic politics. The timing coincides with her increasingly vocal support for the Trump administration and her budding friendship with Vice President JD Vance.
Just days before her Newsom attack, Nicki Minaj praised Vance as “an assassin” after he weighed into her longstanding feud with Cardi B.
When Vance posted “Nicki>Cardi” on social media, Nicki Minaj responded enthusiastically: “Nothing brings me joy like the Vance memes & knowing he leaned into it like a boss. But make no mistake, Vance is an assassin. Don’t debate him. On anything. Quick as a computer. Maybe quicker.”
The rapper’s Republican transformation has been months in the making.
She recently reposted a White House TikTok video promoting Trump’s agenda, including messaging about “no men in women’s sports” and “criminal illegals are being deported,” set to her 2012 hit “Va Va Voom.”
Critics have called out what they see as hypocrisy in Minaj’s stance, pointing to her own immigration story. In a previous interview, Minaj revealed she was brought to the United States from Trinidad and Tobago illegally when she was five years old.
Her support for Trump’s deportation policies has sparked accusations of betraying her own immigrant experience.
Nicki Minaj’s political evolution began to gain attention last month when she spoke at a U.S. Mission to the United Nations event on Christian persecution in Nigeria, receiving an introduction from Ambassador Mike Waltz.
During her speech, she thanked Donald Trump for his leadership while stating, “This isn’t about taking sides. This is about standing up in the face of injustice.”
Nicki Minaj’s attack on Newsom over transgender issues puts her squarely in line with Republican talking points on LGBTQ+ rights.
Her comment about wanting to see “healthy, safe, happy kids” while excluding transgender children from that category drew sharp criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates who accused her of perpetuating discrimination.
The rapper who once criticized Trump during his first presidency has now become one of his most high-profile celebrity supporters, using her massive platform to amplify conservative messaging to her 25.5 million X followers.