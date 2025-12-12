Nicki Minaj Destroyed For Targeting Gavin Newsom Over Trans Kids

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj attacked Gavin Newsom over his trans kids comment while strengthening her alliance with Donald Trump and JD Vance.

Nicki Minaj launched a blistering attack on California Governor Gavin Newsom after his controversial “trans kids” remarks, escalating her public embrace of Republican politics and deepening her alliance with Donald Trump and JD Vance.

The Queens rapper didn’t hold back when responding to Newsom’s recent interview statement about wanting to “see trans kids.”

Nicki Minaj fired back on social media, writing: “Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids. Haha. Not even a trans ADULT would run on that. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids… GavOUT.”

Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids. Haha. Not even a trans ADULT would run on that. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids.



Not Gav



The Gav Nots



GavOUT



Send in the next guy, I’m bored. pic.twitter.com/627bIhbD1j — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 12, 2025

The post immediately went viral and pulled Nicki Minaj directly into the heated political debate surrounding transgender youth policies.

Her attack on Newsom comes as the California governor faces growing scrutiny over his evolving stance on trans issues, particularly after calling trans women’s participation in women’s sports “deeply unfair” earlier this year.

Minaj’s criticism represents her most direct political attack yet and signals her complete break from Democratic politics. The timing coincides with her increasingly vocal support for the Trump administration and her budding friendship with Vice President JD Vance.

Just days before her Newsom attack, Nicki Minaj praised Vance as “an assassin” after he weighed into her longstanding feud with Cardi B.

When Vance posted “Nicki>Cardi” on social media, Nicki Minaj responded enthusiastically: “Nothing brings me joy like the Vance memes & knowing he leaned into it like a boss. But make no mistake, Vance is an assassin. Don’t debate him. On anything. Quick as a computer. Maybe quicker.”

Nothing brings me joy like the Vance memes & knowing he leaned into it like a boss



Top Tier Comedy



Character = 100



But make no mistake, Vance is an assassin. Don’t debate him. On anything. Quick as a computer. Maybe quicker.



He’s the best blend I’ve ever seen of us&them pic.twitter.com/6dpSKljsNT — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 11, 2025

The rapper’s Republican transformation has been months in the making.

She recently reposted a White House TikTok video promoting Trump’s agenda, including messaging about “no men in women’s sports” and “criminal illegals are being deported,” set to her 2012 hit “Va Va Voom.”

Critics have called out what they see as hypocrisy in Minaj’s stance, pointing to her own immigration story. In a previous interview, Minaj revealed she was brought to the United States from Trinidad and Tobago illegally when she was five years old.

Her support for Trump’s deportation policies has sparked accusations of betraying her own immigrant experience.

Nicki Minaj’s political evolution began to gain attention last month when she spoke at a U.S. Mission to the United Nations event on Christian persecution in Nigeria, receiving an introduction from Ambassador Mike Waltz.

During her speech, she thanked Donald Trump for his leadership while stating, “This isn’t about taking sides. This is about standing up in the face of injustice.”

Nicki Minaj’s attack on Newsom over transgender issues puts her squarely in line with Republican talking points on LGBTQ+ rights.

Oh Gavvy pooh, it only gets worse from here for you, buddy.



It’s the end of the road for you, my love.



Get on the nearest jet ski & let that beautiful hair blow in the wind.



It will make you happier than this race that you will not win. Enjoy life. Peace. pic.twitter.com/XYHGPnhEo9 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 12, 2025

Her comment about wanting to see “healthy, safe, happy kids” while excluding transgender children from that category drew sharp criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates who accused her of perpetuating discrimination.

The rapper who once criticized Trump during his first presidency has now become one of his most high-profile celebrity supporters, using her massive platform to amplify conservative messaging to her 25.5 million X followers.

Nicki Minaj woke up today and decided to spread propaganda regarding “transing kids” and started attacking Gavin Newsom in service of her new MAGA overlords.



I’m truly embarrassed / ashamed to have supported this woman for so long 💀 — It’s 🦊-y + 1 (@Whatgetsssme) December 12, 2025

kim the zionist & nicki minaj the sexual abuser lover and maga supporter…….. yeah interesting. — m ; (@PettyTheFrog) December 12, 2025

Democrats dropped pictures of Trump with Epstein that the estate released to Congress and what MAGA do to deflect? Send in Nicki Minaj to fw Gavin Newsom about “trans kids”… typical and boring. I thought she hated when RocNation pulled these same stunts. Katie Johnson DOCKET — Me.She.Her.BRE™ (@unBRElievablyMe) December 12, 2025

I wonder how her trans fans feel about this, especially given the fact that not only has Gavin Newsom not made such a statement, but he is known for supporting anti-trans policies. So Nicki Minaj basically just insulted her trans audience for no reason 🥴 https://t.co/tR9WX9x7yD https://t.co/ZkWFsgYTl8 — Biblically Accurate Angel (@WhenDovesLaugh) December 12, 2025

When you realize Nicki Minaj fans are dumb as f###🤣 she’s comparing Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump. Oh my God you really don’t know s### about politics. Oh my God her fan base f###### dummies https://t.co/afVOQ0TqYB — motionzoi (@motionzoi) December 10, 2025