Nicki Minaj Exposes Greedy Friends In Brutal Online Message

Nicki Minaj addressed workplace entitlement and financial expectations in a blunt Instagram post that left no room for misinterpretation.

Nicki Minaj called out money-hungry acquaintances and workplace entitlement in a pointed Instagram Story shared with her 229 million followers.

The Hip-Hop heavyweight didn’t hold back in her #NickiMail post, where she appeared to take aim at people expecting handouts instead of hustling.

“Most people don’t want to earn money. They want to be given the money that you’ve had to earn,” she wrote.

Minaj, 42, followed up with a longer message directed at her loyal Barbz, explaining the challenges of hiring people she knows personally.

“If you become financially ‘rich,’ or are ALREADY rich, wealthy, successful, etc., you’ll always have to hire complete strangers (for the most part),” she wrote. She clarified that this isn’t because her friends lack talent or experience, but because familiarity often leads to problems.

“People you’ve known forever will want & NEED a position REAL BAD – bills piling up, eviction notices, drowning in debt, children to feed,” she continued. “But for most of them – once they’re HIRED… that 11 letter word will more than likely bite them in the a*s within the first month.”

She ended the post with a rhetorical question: “Can you guess which word, guys? Entitlement.”

Nicki Minaj didn’t name anyone specifically or offer more context, but the message made clear she’s had enough of people expecting opportunities without putting in the work.