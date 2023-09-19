Nicki Minaj Posts Family Photos After Her Husband Gets Dragged Online

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kenneth Petty’s attempted rape conviction became a talking point following online beef with Offset.

It has been an up-and-down few days for Nicki Minaj. The music superstar hosted the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards and won Best Hip-Hop for “Super Freaky Girl” at the September 12th ceremony.

However, drama involving her husband quickly overshadowed Nicki Minaj’s success at this year’s VMAs. Kenneth “Zoo” Petty began beefing with Cardi B’s husband, Offset, on the internet.

That online feud apparently kicked off after one of Kenneth Petty’s associates threatened Cardi B and Offset in a video. In response, Offset reportedly sent a direct message to the man which sparked more reactions from Petty.

As the story of the bad blood spread, online commenters blasted Kenneth Petty for possibly inciting violence and incriminating himself. Others brought up the fact that Petty was convicted of attempted rape by force in 1995.

This led to conversations on social media about Nicki Minaj marrying a registered sex offender. Even Cardi B alluded to Kenneth Petty’s past criminal history of sexual abuse as a clapback against a troll who tried to spread a false narrative about her father.

It appears Nicki Minaj wants to look unbothered by the tension surrounding her spouse. The 40-year-old Queen album creator uploaded photos of herself, Kenneth Petty, and their son to her Instagram page on Monday (September 18).

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have been feuding for years. Footage of Cardi throwing her shoe at Minaj during a New York Fashion Week event in 2018 brought the deep-seated hostility to the forefront. Since then, the two rappers have engaged in both subliminal and direct disses.