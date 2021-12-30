Kenneth Petty Gets Extra Month Before Sentencing For Failing To Register As A Sex Offender

Rapper Nicki Minaj’s husband has gotten a break in his federal case regarding his failure to register as a sex offender.

A judge agreed to a motion to push his sentencing back to the beginning of the spring.

His team has negotiated a deal with the prosecutors to allow him to spend Valentine’s Day with his family.

According to Radar Online, a judge gave a “yes” to Kenneth Petty’s sentencing date, pushing it back from January 24th to March 30th, 2021.

Court documents reveal that Kenneth Petty has entered a not guilty plea regarding the case. Despite this, the prosecution said it would ask the court to consider a lighter sentence.

Kenneth Petty’s guilty plea for not registering as a sex offender in California when he first moved into his Beverly Hills home could land him a mandatory minimum of 5 years of supervised release.

He may not have to serve any time behind bars. His team is pushing for that by submitting “an expert report” to the judge before his sentencing in March.

The additional two months allow the expert more time to complete his formal findings.

Mr. Petty’s problems stem from his 1995 conviction for a first-degree attempted rape case. He was 16, and his accuser, Jennifer Hough, who said she had been violated, was 16.

Petty spent four years in prison.

He and his superstar wife are currently in the middle of a civil lawsuit filed by Hough.