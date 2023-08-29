Nicki Minaj Prepares To Drop New Single “Last Time I Saw You”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “Barbie World” hitmaker excites the Barbz with news about a new song.

After joining forces with Ice Spice on a couple of Top 10 hits, Nicki Minaj is ready to release her next effort. Her followers will not have to wait long to hear what the New Yorker created.

“Last Time I Saw You” will arrive on DSPs this Friday (September 1). Last night, Nicki Minaj excited her über-loyal Barbz fanbase by simply tweeting, “9/1/23.”

Moments later, Minaj also posted a pre-save link for the forthcoming “Last Time I Saw You” song. She also shared the record’s official audio on her TikTok page.

9/1/23 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 29, 2023

“Last Time I Saw You” will be Nicki Minaj’s first official solo single since “Red Ruby da Sleeze” came out in March. That track peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Minaj then broke into the Hot 100’s Top 10 with “Princess Diana” (No. 4) and “Barbie World” (No. 7). Fellow New York City-bred female rapper Ice Spice appears on both of those collaborations.

“Last Time I Saw You” could likely live on the forthcoming Pink Friday 2 album. The fifth studio LP by Nicki Minaj currently has a release date of November 17, 2023.

Pink Friday 2 serves as the sequel to Minaj’s debut album, 2010’s Pink Friday. She also released Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded in 2012. Pink Friday and Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded peaked at No. 1.

Nick Minaj also scored two No. 2 projects with The Pinkprint in 2014 and Queen in 2018. In addition, the Lil Wayne protégé presented the greatest hits compilation Queen Radio: Volume 1 in 2022.