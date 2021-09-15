Nicki Minaj Beefs With MSNBC’s Joy Reid Over COVID-19. Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens Love It

Nicki Minaj had some heated words for MSNBC’s Joy Reid, who called out Nicki for making dubious claims about COVID-19 vaccines.

On Monday’s episode of MSNBC’s The ReidOut, Joy Reid criticized Nicki Minaj for suggesting a COVID-19 vaccine caused impotency. After seeing the segment, Nicki blasted Reid via Twitter.

“This is what happens when you’re so thirsty to down another black woman (by the request of the white man), that you didn’t bother to read all my tweets,” she wrote. “’My God SISTER do better’ imagine getting ur dumb ass on tv a min after a tweet to spread a false narrative about a black woman.”

This is what happens when you’re so thirsty to down another black woman (by the request of the white man), that you didn’t bother to read all my tweets. “My God SISTER do better” imagine getting ur dumb ass on tv a min after a tweet to spread a false narrative about a black woman https://t.co/4UviONyTHy — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

A few hours later, Nicki continued to lambast Reid. Nicki shared a Twitter screenshot of the TV host questioning the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the Food and Drug Administration. She also posted a Vox story about Reid making homophobic blog posts.

“A lying homophobic c###,” Nicki wrote. “I guess I can join in the reindeer games too right? Ppl can go on tv & lie on me, I can report on them, too right? Doesn’t have to be truths. It can be half truths. Uncle Tomiana asked who on earth would trust the US FDA guys… @JoyAnnReid.”

A lying homophobic c###



I guess I can join in the reindeer games too right? Ppl can go on tv & lie on me, I can report on them, too right? ☺️. Doesn’t have to be truths. It can be half truths.



Uncle Tomiana asked who on earth would trust the US FDA guys…@JoyAnnReid pic.twitter.com/tt93FM85uc — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

Nicki came under fire for her stance on COVID-19 vaccines after revealing she wouldn’t get vaccinated until she had “done enough research.” She then claimed her cousin had a friend who became impotent due to the vaccination.

Reid was among the many people taking issue with Nicki spreading misinformation to her 22.6 million followers on Twitter.

“For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives, my God sister, you could do better than that,” Reid said on MSNBC. “You got that platform. It’s a blessing. It’s a blessing that you got that. That people listen to you and they listen to you more than they listen to me.”

She added, “For you to use your platform to put people in the position of dying from a disease they don’t have to die from, oh my God! As a Hip-Hop fan, as somebody who is your fan, I’m so sad that you did that.”

But Nicki insisted Reid wasn’t telling the full story to MSNBC viewers. After generating controversy, Nicki did concede she will likely get vaccinated to go on tour. In her view, Reid was purposely leaving out that information.

Tomiana purposely chose to ignore these tweets & others. I wonder why pic.twitter.com/TRY7ti2nlc — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

Earlier this evening on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” The Fox News talking head called Nicki Minaj a “savage” for standing up to Joy Reid.

Special guest Candace Owens also applauded Nicki during and appearance on Fox News. Check it out: