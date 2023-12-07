Nicki Minaj Presents ‘Pink Friday 2’ Album Teaser

Nicki Minaj season will officially begin tomorrow (December 8) when the Hip-Hop legend releases her fifth studio LP. Pink Friday 2 arrives 13 years after the original.
Last month, Minaj sparked interest in her album rollout with a self-confident proclamation about Pink Friday 2. The Young Money representative sent a tweet that read, “I am about to release one of the greatest albums of ALL TIME.”
To generate more buzz for her upcoming project, Nicki Minaj shared a 26-second teaser on social media. The video includes the text, “PREPARE FOR IMPACT Pink Friday 2 IS COMING.” Minaj also captioned the post, “Approaching #GagCity.”
The X version of the trailer amassed over 21,000 reposts, 68,000 likes and 1.7 million views in under eight hours. Over on Instagram, the Pink Friday 2 alert has already pulled in more than 344,000 likes and 2.7 million plays.
Pink Friday 2 will be Nicki Minaj’s first full-length studio album since 2018’s Queen. The native New Yorker’s latest LP follows the release of the solo singles “Super Freaky Girl” and “Last Time I Saw You.”
Minaj also scored big hits in 2023 with Ice Spice collaborations. “Princess Diana” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Additionally, “Barbie World” from the Barbie movie soundtrack made it to No. 7 on the weekly rankings.
Nicki Minaj earned two nominations for the upcoming 66th Annual Grammy Awards. “Barbie World” scored a nod for Best Song Written For Visual Media. The RiotUSA-produced track will also compete in the Best Rap Song category.
“As we begin to prepare for landing, please make sure your tray tables are put back up & your seat belts are tightly fastened. The captain has activated the ‘no bathroom’ sign. If you look out the window, you’ll begin to see the beauty… clear waters, pink dolphins… #GagCity #PF2,” Minaj tweeted on Wednesday (December 6).