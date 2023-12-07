Nicki Minaj Presents ‘Pink Friday 2’ Album Teaser

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The queen of the Barbz is ready to let loose her next body of work.

Nicki Minaj season will officially begin tomorrow (December 8) when the Hip-Hop legend releases her fifth studio LP. Pink Friday 2 arrives 13 years after the original.

Last month, Minaj sparked interest in her album rollout with a self-confident proclamation about Pink Friday 2. The Young Money representative sent a tweet that read, “I am about to release one of the greatest albums of ALL TIME.”

To generate more buzz for her upcoming project, Nicki Minaj shared a 26-second teaser on social media. The video includes the text, “PREPARE FOR IMPACT Pink Friday 2 IS COMING.” Minaj also captioned the post, “Approaching #GagCity.”

The X version of the trailer amassed over 21,000 reposts, 68,000 likes and 1.7 million views in under eight hours. Over on Instagram, the Pink Friday 2 alert has already pulled in more than 344,000 likes and 2.7 million plays.

Pink Friday 2 will be Nicki Minaj’s first full-length studio album since 2018’s Queen. The native New Yorker’s latest LP follows the release of the solo singles “Super Freaky Girl” and “Last Time I Saw You.”

Minaj also scored big hits in 2023 with Ice Spice collaborations. “Princess Diana” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Additionally, “Barbie World” from the Barbie movie soundtrack made it to No. 7 on the weekly rankings.

Nicki Minaj earned two nominations for the upcoming 66th Annual Grammy Awards. “Barbie World” scored a nod for Best Song Written For Visual Media. The RiotUSA-produced track will also compete in the Best Rap Song category.

“As we begin to prepare for landing, please make sure your tray tables are put back up & your seat belts are tightly fastened. The captain has activated the ‘no bathroom’ sign. If you look out the window, you’ll begin to see the beauty… clear waters, pink dolphins… #GagCity #PF2,” Minaj tweeted on Wednesday (December 6).