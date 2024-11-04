Nicki Minaj Pursuing College Degree, Revives “Student Of The Game” Scholarship  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj is not only pursuing a degree herself, but she is helping others to pay college tuition and other school expenses.

Nicki Minaj is exploring new horizons and going back to school to pursue a college degree.

The NYC rapper attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, where she studied singing and acting. After graduating, Minaj focused on acting and soon began her career in the music industry.

However, after stamping her mark in the rap game as one of the most accomplished female rappers of all time, Nicki Minaj decided she wants to earn a college degree.

On Sunday night (November 3), Minaj took to social media to announce her plans.

“Barbz, as you may recall,” she began, “2 days ago, I mentioned me getting a college degree & that I’d share more on the Major & other details at a later time.”

While Nicki Minaj didn’t share any specifics about her planned degree, she made an exciting announcement about the revival of her “Student Of The Game” scholarship.

“I wanted to also mention that I plan on resuming my #StudentOfTheGame Charity for Barbz who need help with College,” she added. “Info 2 come.”

Nicki Minaj launched the program back in 2017 when a follower asked if she would help pay his college tuition if he won a contest promoting the rapper’s latest music video.

“Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it,” she replied. “Who wants to join THAT contest?!?! Dead serious. Shld I set it up?”

Within a week, Minaj had dished out more than $18,000 to at least eight students. She gave the cash towards loan repayments, tuition, books and other school supplies. She also announced she would launch her “official charity for Student Loans/Tuition Payments VERY SOON.”

The following year, Minaj awarded the “Student of the Game” scholarship to 37 of her most loyal supporters.

One of the 2018 winners paid tribute to Nicki Minaj on Sunday evening, thanking her for helping with college tuition.

“Now I’m graduate from a HBCU!! Majoring in ‘theatre’ !!!!” they wrote. “I’ll forever be grateful for what this woman has done for me in my life.”